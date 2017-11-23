A Child Named Anıl was Recorded in the Passport as Anal, Parents are Shocked!

Society | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 15:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Child Named Anıl was Recorded in the Passport as Anal, Parents are Shocked! Source: iNews.bg

A real shock came to the parents of a child after they decided to issue a passport in Kardzhali. The little Anıl turned out to be "Anal" in the transliteration of his name to Latin, and that made the family look for the cooperation of the court, the daily newspaper "24x7 Rodopi" writes.

Documents were issued in July this year when the family decided to go to Greece. When checking documents at the Makaza border checkpoint, the name of the child put the border officials in awkward situation, the parents revealed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Anıl, Anal, passport name
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria