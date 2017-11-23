A Child Named Anıl was Recorded in the Passport as Anal, Parents are Shocked!
Source: iNews.bg
A real shock came to the parents of a child after they decided to issue a passport in Kardzhali. The little Anıl turned out to be "Anal" in the transliteration of his name to Latin, and that made the family look for the cooperation of the court, the daily newspaper "24x7 Rodopi" writes.
Documents were issued in July this year when the family decided to go to Greece. When checking documents at the Makaza border checkpoint, the name of the child put the border officials in awkward situation, the parents revealed.
