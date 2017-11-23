Myanmar and Bangladesh have Reached an Agreement to Return the Rohingya Refugees
Myanmar and Bangladesh have signed an agreement that will in principle allow the return of rohingya refugees to their country, said official representatives quoted by AFP.
The deal has been negotiated, the agency notes but just after pressure from the international community for the recent refugee crisis.
More than 620,000 rohingya fled to Bangladesh in August after the Myanmar army launched a military campaign against Muslims. Earlier this week, Washington accused the military that its actions bordered on ethnic cleansing.
After several weeks of talks on repatriation conditions, Bangladesh and Myanmar have concluded an agreement in Najiddo. The two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. It has become clear that the two sides have agreed to return rohingya people within two months.
- » U.N. Urges Australia to Protect Refugees at Papua New Guinea Camp
- » IS Beheads 15 of Its Own Fighters
- » Children in Russia go to School at -50 °C
- » YouTube will Fight Videos, which Exploit Children
- » Electric Cars with a Record Increase in Sales due to China
- » Zimbabwe's Mugabe Granted Immunity as Part of Resignation Deal