Myanmar and Bangladesh have Reached an Agreement to Return the Rohingya Refugees

Bulgaria: Myanmar and Bangladesh have Reached an Agreement to Return the Rohingya Refugees UN Refugee Agency‏, Photograph by Andrew McConnell

Myanmar and Bangladesh have signed an agreement that will in principle allow the return of rohingya refugees to their country, said official representatives quoted by AFP.

The deal has been negotiated, the agency notes but just after pressure from the international community for the recent refugee crisis.

More than 620,000 rohingya fled to Bangladesh in August after the Myanmar army launched a military campaign against Muslims. Earlier this week, Washington accused the military that its actions bordered on ethnic cleansing.

After several weeks of talks on repatriation conditions, Bangladesh and Myanmar have concluded an agreement in Najiddo. The two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. It has become clear that the two sides have agreed to return rohingya people within two months.

