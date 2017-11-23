Apple Supplier Stops Students' Illegal Overtime at iPhone X Factory
Apple supplier Foxconn has stopped students from working illegal overtime at a factory in China.
It comes after the Financial Times reported Tuesday that six high school students in Henan province would work 11-hour shifts to manufacture Apple's iPhone X.
The long hours breached Chinese laws which aim to prevent children from working more than 40 hours per week.
And on Thursday, the tech giant told the BBC: "Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve … We know our work is never done and we'll continue to do all we can to make a positive impact and protect workers in our supply chain."
'Compensation and benefits'
The Financial Times report said the six students interviewed were among a group of 3,000 students from Zhengzhou Urban Rail Transit School.
Taiwan's Foxconn Technology group – otherwise known as Hon Hai Precision Industry – reportedly hired the students to keep up with demand for Apple's latest flagship phone.
In October, Apple told CNBC that customer demand for the iPhone X had been "off the charts" ahead of its official release on November 3.
Foxconn Technology group said in a statement the high schoolers were "provided with compensation and benefits."
CNBC
