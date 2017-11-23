Roaming Prices Between Bulgaria and Macedonia Will Become Cheaper

Roaming prices between Bulgaria and Macedonia will be reduced. This became possible after the two countries signed today a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Information Society and Administration of the Republic of Macedonia to reduce international roaming tariffs and telecommunication services.

The agreement was signed by Minister Ivaylo Moskovski and his Macedonian counterpart Damian Manchevski in the presence of the Prime Ministers of both countries Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev.

The document provides for the parties to encourage mobile operators to reach specific agreements with each other that will lead to a sustained reduction in international roaming tariffs.

Mobile phone talks prices between Bulgaria and Macedonia are among the highest in Europe. They are between 2.99 BGN and 6.99 BGN per minute and about 25 BGN per megabyte. The signing of this intergovernmental agreement is an expression of political will, which will send a clear message that the integration of the Western Balkans is essential for their integration into the EU, Minister Moskovski pointed out. This will motivate telecom operators to enter into real-cost pricing agreements for roaming and Internet use, he added.

The dropping of the roaming of the Western Balkan countries to the European Union is among the priorities of the Bulgarian government and the Bulgarian commissioner, Maria Gabriel. There is a debate at the European level about dropping high prices for roaming, but Bulgaria is the first country to take a real step in this direction. These are just some of the measures to improve connectivity at all levels in the region, which will directly affect the contacts between citizens and businesses.

It is expected that the same agreement will be signed on 6 December with the Republic of Serbia.

