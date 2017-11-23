Children in Russia go to School at -50 °C

Extremely cold weather does not prevent pupils in the Russian region from going to school, Moscow Times reports, quoted by news.bg

Omyakon, a village in the Republic of Yakutia, is known as the Cold Pole, as it is one of the most cold places on Earth, which has permanent residents.

This morning the temperature of the thermometer showed -50 degrees Celsius, according to the local site news.ykt.ru. At the same time, students are expected to attend classes until the temperature reaches -52 degrees.

"This morning was -50 degrees, all children are in the classes," the local government told the site.

Videos from another village in Yakutia, shared on social networks this week, show children struggling with a strong wind as they head home from school to their homes. Then the temperature was about -30 degrees.

In Moscow today the temperature is about -3 degrees.