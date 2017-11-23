Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will Exchange Cartographic and Geodetic Data

The Republic of Bulgaria and Republic of Macedonia will exchange cartographic, geodetic data and cadastral materials. This includes the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Bulgarian Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre and the Real Estate Cadastre Agency of the Republic of Macedonia, which was signed today between the two agencies, reports novini.

The event was held in the town of Strumica in the framework of the first joint meeting of the governments of the two countries. The exchange of cadastral information, especially for the border areas, will help to implement a number of economic projects and to improve the land relations in both countries. The document also foresees the realization of joint regional projects of common interest funded by the European Union funds.

The exchange of information also creates conditions for connection of the geodetic networks and elevation systems of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia, which will have a positive effect on the activities in the field of geodesy, cartography, cadastre and geospatial data within the European community. The memorandum has a ten-year term.