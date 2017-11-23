Electric Cars with a Record Increase in Sales due to China

World | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Electric Cars with a Record Increase in Sales due to China Source: Twitter

At global level, sales of electric vehicles are record high in the third quarter of this year, world news agencies said.

This is largely due to strong demand from China. The sale of electric and hybrid vehicles increased to 287 thousand for the period between July and September. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the same period of last year. 

Diesel sales are declining, while those of electric cars record global growth against the backdrop of the wide range of benefits they offer. In October, electric vehicle sales in the UK reported a 45% jump on an annual basis. Their market share has already reached a record 2%. In Germany, sales also recorded a significant increase of 48%. Plug-in hybrids occupy the largest share of the electric car market in both countries.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electric cars, sales, increase, China
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria