Electric Cars with a Record Increase in Sales due to China

At global level, sales of electric vehicles are record high in the third quarter of this year, world news agencies said.

This is largely due to strong demand from China. The sale of electric and hybrid vehicles increased to 287 thousand for the period between July and September. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the same period of last year.

Diesel sales are declining, while those of electric cars record global growth against the backdrop of the wide range of benefits they offer. In October, electric vehicle sales in the UK reported a 45% jump on an annual basis. Their market share has already reached a record 2%. In Germany, sales also recorded a significant increase of 48%. Plug-in hybrids occupy the largest share of the electric car market in both countries.