Strasbourg Court Decided on EUR 462,000 for the Blue House in Plovdiv

A record 462,000 euros will have paid by Bulgaria to the owners of one of the most beautiful houses in the Old Town of Plovdiv - Pavlova or Blue house. This was decided by the Strasbourg court in the Chinggelan and Others versus Bulgaria case, Attorney Mikhail Ekdemjiev, who was the seventh applicant before the European Court of Human Rights, told Sega.

More than a year ago, the Strasbourg court recognized the violations - legal certainty and the right to use of property. However, the court has given 4 months for an agreement. Once it is gone, the compensation is also awarded. Part of it is for the lost profits. Another part is for the price of the property, the improvements made by the state are deducted.

The Blue House was declared a cultural monument of national importance in 1949. In 1966, it was nationalized. Owners received compensation. In the early 1990s, former owners wanted the Plovdiv mayor to return the house. He refuses and people file a lawsuit. In October 1998, the Supreme Administrative Court finally recognized their restitution claims. The heirs refunded the compensation of BGN 14 732 and on their behalf were issued notary deeds.

The Municipality of Plovdiv and the National Donation Fund "13 Centuries Bulgaria", who own the property, refuse to leave it. Thus, in 2003, heirs filed a re-indictment claim against them. After 4 years in May 2007, the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) issued a final decision - thereby de facto revoking restitution. So the case goes to Strasbourg.