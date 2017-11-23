The Bulgarian Glass Industry is to be Represented by the “Association of Glass Producers in Bulgaria”

The “Association of Glass Producers in Bulgaria” brings together the members of glass industry in Bulgaria.

The members of the Bulgarian glass industry has established the “Association of Glass Producers in Bulgaria”. The main objective of the association is to represent interests of the entire Bulgarian glass industry in both home country and the European Union.

“The Bulgarian glass industry has made a great progress in the last decade, thanks to the investments of the manufacturers especially, in flat glass, automotive glass and glassware. The establishment of this association is a crucial step forward for the glass industry. The association will support the industry via its expertise and aims to be an effective platform to address and overcome the industry’s challenges. The association will also represent the Bulgarian glass industry in the EU,” Lydia Shouleva, President of the Association of Glass Producers, explains.

The Association of Glass Producers in Bulgaria was officially registered on 26 June 2017 in Sofia and held its first regular assembly on 25 September 2017.

