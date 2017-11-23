Bulgaria’s Jan-Oct New Light Commercial Vehicle Registrations Rise

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Jan-Oct New Light Commercial Vehicle Registrations Rise pixabay.com

Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in Bulgaria rose by 21.9% year-on-year to 4,653 in the first 10 months of 2017, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on Thursday, quoted by See News.

In October alone, new light commercial vehicles registrations in Bulgaria increased by 6.5% on the year to 458, ACEA said in a press release, citing provisional figures. Data on registrations of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, buses and coaches in Bulgaria was not available.

Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in the EU, excluding Malta, were up by 4.8% on the year to 1.65 million in the January-October period, ACEA said. In October alone, new light commercial vehicles registrations in the EU rose by 12.7% to 169,448.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: taxes, car, vehicles, registrations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria