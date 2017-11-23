Bulgaria’s Jan-Oct New Light Commercial Vehicle Registrations Rise

Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in Bulgaria rose by 21.9% year-on-year to 4,653 in the first 10 months of 2017, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on Thursday, quoted by See News.

In October alone, new light commercial vehicles registrations in Bulgaria increased by 6.5% on the year to 458, ACEA said in a press release, citing provisional figures. Data on registrations of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, buses and coaches in Bulgaria was not available.

Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in the EU, excluding Malta, were up by 4.8% on the year to 1.65 million in the January-October period, ACEA said. In October alone, new light commercial vehicles registrations in the EU rose by 12.7% to 169,448.