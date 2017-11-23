47 500 Tourists Visited Bulgaria For Treatment Purposes

For the period January-September 2017 visits of foreign tourists for treatment purposes were about 26,300. For the whole 2016, the visits to this purpose were over 47,500, said Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva.

Georgieva pointed out that a very important and potentially strong tourism development area is still underdeveloped. The deputy minister recalled that in the period January-September 2017 in Bulgaria were realized about 7.5 million visits to foreign tourists, which is almost 8% growth compared to 2016 the same period. "At the same time, foreign tourists visiting Bulgaria for treatment only, which is only part of medical tourism, were only about 26,300. For the whole of 2016 visits to this end were over 47,500, which is still untapped potential in different health directions, "she admitted.

"I think we have potential for development. Second, these figures should be seen as a point of reference for us to organize our marketing and advertising. Not only we as the Ministry of Tourism, but also healthcare institutions, the Ministry of Health, "explained Georgieva.

"We have brought these figures to say that we have much more potential for development and attract people who come with such a specific purpose in our country," Georgieva said.

"As a Tourism Ministry, we are convinced that this is one of the promising forms of tourism that can successfully complement the summer and winter holiday tourism. One of the goals of our ministry is to impose Bulgaria as a year-round tourist destination, an opportunity for health and medical tourism, "added Deputy Minister.

Expert.bg