Zimbabwe's Mugabe Granted Immunity as Part of Resignation Deal
World | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 13:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution and assured that his safety would be protected in his home country as part of a deal that led to his resignation, sources close to the negotiations said on Thursday, cited by Reuters.
Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for close to four decades but stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling party turned against him. Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president, is set to be sworn in as president on Friday.
