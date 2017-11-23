Bulgarian PM: For Me, the Western Balkan Countries Are Priority

"We are now starting to build the highway here," Borissov announced, talking about Strumica-Petrich highway, reported BGNES.

The first joint meeting of the governments of the Republic of Macedonia and Bulgaria is held today in Strumica.



On the Bulgarian side, Deputy Prime Ministers Tomislav Donchev, Krassimir Karakachanov and Ekaterina Zaharieva, Ministers Valentin Radev, Nikolay Nankov, Neno Dimov, Rumen Porozhanov, Ivaylo Moskovski, Emil Karanikolov, Temenuzhka Petkova and Nikolina Angelkova are among the participants.

With a four-eye meeting between Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov and Zoran Zaev, the visit of a Bulgarian delegation to the Republic of Macedonia was held to hold the first joint meeting of the governments of the two countries.



The meeting was held in Vodochka Monastery, which Zaev defines as one of the most beautiful places in his home town of Strumica.



''Following the agreement which Bulgaria and Macedonia signed on August 1, I am glad that today we sit with our Ministers at a table to talk. For me the Balkans topic is a priority and today's meeting is evidence of the development of our relations'', said Boyko Borissov at the beginning of the meeting.

The topics discussed by the two cabinets are related to the Bulgarian support for the European integration of the Western Balkan countries, the development of infrastructure and the improvement of connectivity - transport, digital, telecommunication, concrete cooperation projects in the field of defense, tourism, cadastre, disasters.