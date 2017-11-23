Europe Strengthens Security Measures Around the Christmas Bazaars

Christmas bazaars and holiday festivals around the world prove to be a potential target for terrorists, for which authorities take serious security measures, sega said.

French security forces detained on Tuesday six people suspected of preparing raids against the Christmas bazaar in the French town of Reims. According to data from the electronic newspaper "Union", the arrests happened in Reims, as well as in the departments of Ob and Arden. During the operation a weapon was seized. The Reims Christmas Bazaar opens today and will be closed on December 27th.

Six Syrians were arrested two days ago in Germany on suspicion of being members of the Islamic State and planning an assault against a Christmas bazaar in Essen. Four of the six detainees came to Germany in December 2014 as asylum seekers. The other two arrived in August and September of last year as refugees.

It turned out, however, that there was no evidence of a prepared attack by the six and they were released. The Essen market is still "fenced" with stone blocks. German special forces have been on the alert since the attack on the Berlin bazaar on 19 December 2016, killing 12 people and wounded more than 50.