Three Young Men were Stabbed in Front of a Club in Blagoevgrad

Crime | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 12:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Three Young Men were Stabbed in Front of a Club in Blagoevgrad

Three young people were stabbed with a knife on their way out of a club in Blagoevgrad. The incident took place early this morning, at 5.30 am, at Alexander Stamboliiski Str., reports sega. 

Two of the boys have wounds in the abdomen, the third has a wound in the thigh. By 8:10 am, the two of them with stabbing wounds in the abdomen are in the surgery of "Blagoevgrad" Hospital. For one of them, it is assumed that there is hurt internal organ.

"We operate two of the victims with abdominal trauma. They are in a steady state, says Dr Vaclavsky, Head of the Emergency Host Section.

The other participants in the incident refused to comment. There is no danger to life for any of the victims.

