Bulgarian Buyers of Holiday Properties in our Country have Leveled with the Russians

Business » TOURISM | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 12:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgarian buyers have already leveled out with Russians who signed holiday properties deals in 2017, sega reported.

According to recent analyzes of a real estate company, Bulgarian buyers account for 35 per cent of the total market and the share of Russian citizens is 36 per cent. The local market is already sustainable and not temporarily activated at the expense of the Russian.

Brokers have emphasized that we are already witnessing the creation of a culture of investment in holiday properties, including Bulgarians working and living abroad.

Both Bulgarians and Russians did not worry to buy holiday properties still in construction.

Differences in values ​​in 2016 and 2017 are minimal. Future owners are not in a hurry, they take quiet and slower deals, explains Theophil Petrov.

The forecast for the year 2018 is that growth will be seen again with 5 to 10 percent. And it will stay for another 1-2 years. 

