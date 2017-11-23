The Constitutional Court of Italy has Voted for Mandatory Vaccines

The Italian Constitutional Court validated a bill voted this summer, which makes it compulsory to place 10 vaccines to enroll children in school, the agencies said. Vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, measles, etc. become mandatory in order for a child under the age of 6 to be enrolled in the kindergarten. For a child aged 6 to 16, parents may be fined from 100 to 500 euros if they are not given vaccines.

The Veneto area in northern Italy had objected to the law, which constituted a violation of individual right to health care. The authorities of the region plead for the right to free choice after a campaign to inform families. That is why Veneto referred the matter to the Constitutional Court, which validated the law, and said that it aims to protect individual and collective health. There has been an increase in measles cases in Italy since the beginning of the year. In 88 percent of cases, the patients were not vaccinated. Some cases ended with death.

