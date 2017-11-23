Spain Sends Migrant Arrivals to Unfinished Prison

A surge in migration from Algeria to Spain has prompted Spain's interior ministry to summon Algeria's ambassador to explain the phenomenon. Hundreds of migrants began landing on the coasts of Murcia and Almeria last week, EUObserver reported.



On Monday (20 November) 464 immigrants arrived, mayor of Archidona, Mercedes Montero, told El Pais. The migrants were taken to a new prison near Malaga, which has not yet been put into operation.