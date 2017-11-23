NIMH: It will be Mostly Sunny Over Most of the Country Today
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 11:01| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There will be low clouds over the eastern regions almost all day, with light rains only in some areas.
It will be mostly sunny over most of the country today.
There will be low clouds over the eastern regions almost all day, with light rains only in some areas.
In the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria, there will be light wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia around 13°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
- » Magnitude 5 Earthquake Strikes Southwest Turkey
- » The Municipality of Sofia will Regulate the Quality of the Fuels for Domestic Combustion
- » These are the Most Polluted Cities in Bulgaria
- » Agung Volcano in Bali Threatens to Erupt
- » NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Over Bulgaria, Almost no Rains
- » Snow Blocks the Turkish Capital
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)