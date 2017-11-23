NIMH: It will be Mostly Sunny Over Most of the Country Today

Bulgaria: NIMH: It will be Mostly Sunny Over Most of the Country Today

It will be mostly sunny over most of the country today.

There will be low clouds over the eastern regions almost all day, with light rains only in some areas.

In the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria, there will be light wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia around 13°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

