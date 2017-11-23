60,000 people in Bulgaria suffer from eating disorders, according to unofficial statistics. An anonymous sociological survey among students ages 13 to 19 shows that 5% of girls have anorexia. The study is representative of the city of Sofia. At the same time, it is difficult to cover these patients, as most of them are hiding their suffering, says Monitor.

In Bulgaria, underweight patients are treated in a hospital and there is not yet adequate pre-hospital care for these patients. This is the reason for a project to inform and prevent the risk of eating disorders among adolescents, said psychologist Dafina Yotova from the Neuromed Medical Center.

The center's team worked under the supervision of the world-renowned expert Dr. Ricardo Dale Grave. He is the author of a new high-intensity program for our country for the treatment of severe eating disorders based on cognitive behavioral psychotherapy. Under this program, Bulgarian doctors also worked with the help of Norwegian partners from the cities of Oslo and Bergen.

"It is very important for society, youth, parents and adults suffering from this disorder to overcome the stigma of eating disorders," experts say. According to doctors, the shame of the illness is a frequent reason for rejecting the diagnosis or discomfort and indecision to seek specialized help. Affected people often refuse to accept that there is a problem, and underestimation may be fatal. In fact, different types of eating disorders are diseases like any other. They are treatable as long as adequate measures are taken.

We recall that eating disorder is a common name underlying a migration between several diagnoses - from anorexia to bulimia or another type of disorder. Recently, there has been a decline in the age at which an eating disorder may occur.