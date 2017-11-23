First Joint Meeting of the Governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia Will be Held Today

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 10:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: First Joint Meeting of the Governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia Will be Held Today facebook

First joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia - the meeting of the two cabinets will be held in Strumica today.

It will start with  talks between Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev, followed by a plenary session, reported bTV.

Nine documents on bilateral cooperation in the fields of foreign policy, investment, energy, defense, tourism, telecommunications, infrastructure and disaster response are expected to be signed.

Among them is a memorandum of talks and internet roaming. Now 1 minute phone call costs BGN 7  and 1 megabyte Internet roaming - BGN 25.

In addition, Macedonian military will be trained in our country, and our Western neighbors will be able to use a renewed road to the border.

The agreements are part of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Neighborhood, signed on 1 August this year.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: zoran zaev, roaming, macedonia, meeting, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria