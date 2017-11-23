First Joint Meeting of the Governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia Will be Held Today

First joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia - the meeting of the two cabinets will be held in Strumica today.

It will start with talks between Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev, followed by a plenary session, reported bTV.

Nine documents on bilateral cooperation in the fields of foreign policy, investment, energy, defense, tourism, telecommunications, infrastructure and disaster response are expected to be signed.

Among them is a memorandum of talks and internet roaming. Now 1 minute phone call costs BGN 7 and 1 megabyte Internet roaming - BGN 25.

In addition, Macedonian military will be trained in our country, and our Western neighbors will be able to use a renewed road to the border.

The agreements are part of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Neighborhood, signed on 1 August this year.