First Joint Meeting of the Governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia Will be Held Today
First joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia - the meeting of the two cabinets will be held in Strumica today.
It will start with talks between Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev, followed by a plenary session, reported bTV.
Nine documents on bilateral cooperation in the fields of foreign policy, investment, energy, defense, tourism, telecommunications, infrastructure and disaster response are expected to be signed.
Among them is a memorandum of talks and internet roaming. Now 1 minute phone call costs BGN 7 and 1 megabyte Internet roaming - BGN 25.
In addition, Macedonian military will be trained in our country, and our Western neighbors will be able to use a renewed road to the border.
The agreements are part of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Neighborhood, signed on 1 August this year.
- » The Governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will Hold their First Joint Meeting
- » Putin and Trump Discussed Syria, Iran, the DPRK and Ukraine on the Phone
- » Cuba Negotiates the Purchase of Two Cargo Ships and Two Catamarans from Bulgaria
- » PM Borisov and Serbian President Vucic Discuss Infrastructure Projects
- » Macedonian PM: 'We Are not Only Friends with Bulgaria, but We Have Become Allies
- » Bulgarian President: Our Relationship with London Will be Active After Brexit