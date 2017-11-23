Roma Ghetto in Southern Bulgarian City Struggling with Hepatitis A Outbreak

Society » HEALTH | November 23, 2017, Thursday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Roma Ghetto in Southern Bulgarian City Struggling with Hepatitis A Outbreak pixabay.com

There is boom of infected patients with hepatitis A in Rakovski. There are sick children in several schools and kindergartens.

The first diseases have been since the beginning of September. Everyone has gone through the infectious clinic in Plovdiv, say the city's health inspection.

"This is an infection that is transmitted by fecal-oral route and the problem is that the incubation period of the disease is quite long - 45 days, a person is infected two weeks before he becomes yellow," health inspectors warn.

In the Roma neighborhood of Rakovski, almost every house has a hepatitis A sufferer. Residents of the neighborhood admit they do not know how to protect themselves.

Hepatitis A sufferers have lifelong immunity, a preventive measure is vaccination.

35 cases reported cases of infected children at Hristo Smirnenski School in Rakovski. Parents of students are worried and threaten to stop their children from school if no action is taken.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hepatitis A, Roma, infection
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria