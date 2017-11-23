The United States today celebrates Thanksgiving. This is the oldest and most celebrated holiday, gathering family and friends together.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in memory of the first settlers in Massachusetts in 1621. According to the legends, the winter was severe and the food did not reach.

Then the governor decided to raise the spirit of the people and organized the first Thanksgiving Day. Few traditions have been associated with the holiday.

All members of the family go to church together, and then gather together at the festive table. There must be a roast turkey, garnished with blueberry sauce. For dessert, Americans eat a pumpkin pie.