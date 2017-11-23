Over BGN 20mln Have Been Invested in Increasing Road Safety Over the Past Year

Over BGN 20 million have been invested in increasing road safety over the past year - for new signs, markings, fences and signs on the roads, calculated the Road Infrastructure Agency.

But why the serious crashes continue?

According to the Road Agency the recently repaired and launched Vitinya tunnel on the Hemus highway is the best example of safety and security.

It has completely replaced lighting, markings, signs, has a new fire system, and also video surveillance.

However, the human factor can not be avoided - there are still cars driving with higher speed than the allowed in the tunnel.

48 memorial plaques reminded of sad memories of the people who has died on the road Burgas - Sozopol.

Already on Friday, the so-called noisy mark will be placed in the area.

It will act psychologically on the driver - to draw his attention to the fact that he has to drive with caution.

However, the repairs of Vitinya will not stop here. Next year, the tunnel will shut down again for a month and a half to install dirty gas fans and more improvements.