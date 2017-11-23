Magnitude 5 Earthquake Strikes Southwest Turkey
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit southwest Turkey at 2022 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter was 31 km (20 miles) southeast of Mugla province, a popular tourist region on the Aegean Sea, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.
