November 23, 2017, Thursday
MPs elected Emil Hristov from GERB as Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly, BGNES reported.

Hristov was elected by 123 votes in favor, 7 against and 48 abstentions.

His candidature was submitted yesterday by the GERB chairman Tsvetan Tsvetanov. Emil Hristov took the place of Tsveta Karayancheva, who was elected as chairman of the National Assembly after the resignation of Dimitar Glavchev.

He was Chairman of the Temporary Committee for the acquisition of a new combat aircraft.

