Archaeologists Discover Large Roman Building under Tree Where Coin Hoard Was Found in Bulgaria's Mezdra

Bulgaria: Archaeologists Discover Large Roman Building under Tree Where Coin Hoard Was Found in Bulgaria's Mezdra The ruins of a 4th century AD Roman building which was burned down have been discovered right underneath the spot where a Roman coin hoard has recently been found in the roots of a tree. Photo: Video grab from BTA

The foundations of a large Ancient Roman building which may have been burned down during a barbarian invasion in the 4th century AD have been discovered in the town of Mezdra in Northwest Bulgaria after local archaeologists began rescue excavations at a spot where a hoard of Roman silver coins was recently found underneath a tree.

