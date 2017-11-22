Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism and the Sofia University Will Sign a Cooperation Agreement in the Field of Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism and the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski "will sign a cooperation agreement in the field of tourism. This was made clear at a working meeting between the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova and the Rector of the University Prof. Atanas Gerdzhikov, who discussed joint initiatives.

"We would be glad to encourage students with excellence in their training to participate in national and international tourism fairs. The Ministry of Tourism will be open to university volunteers for whom it would be useful to participate in organizing and conducting events by the institution, "Angelkova said.

The topic of the conversation was also the possible inclusion of students in the elaboration of economic justification for potential sites from the Map of investment projects in tourism in Bulgaria. The idea is to do this in cooperation with the municipalities and the Ministry of Tourism. "The relationship between business and higher education is extremely important," Prof. Gerdjikov said.

Minister Angelkova paid attention to the topic of digitization. As a good example of such cooperation in the field, she pointed out the partnership of the Ministry with Angel Kanchev University of Russe. "The result of such a successful partnership was also the participation of his students in the presentation of a digital corner, which was one of the attractions of the Bulgarian stand, the largest fair for professionals in the travel industry World Travel Market in London, "she recalled.