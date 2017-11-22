67% of Bulgarians Like Rumen Radev, 42% - Boyko Borissov

If the elections were today, the results would not be significantly different from the last vote. This shows a new study by the Trend Research Center, among 1005 people between 3 and 12 November.

GERB retained its first position with 21.2% of all respondents, followed by BSP with 17.8% support. The difference is 3.4%. The third is the The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 6.3 per cent and the United Patriots are fourth with 5.4 per cent.

Scandals in the past eight months have not materially affected electoral attitudes. The sharp opposition between the two main parties leads to the consolidation and mobilization of their electorate, analysts said.

President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov continue to be the figures with the highest values ​​of positive attitude. The first is the president - 67% have a positive attitude towards him, the disapproval is 21%.

The second place is for Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. He collects the positive estimates of 42% of the respondents. This shifts it from the long-held first position in various research over the years. The new Trend study reports that the negative ratings for Borisov are more than the positive - 50%.

Among the Patriots, Volen Siderov is the most disapproved, and the most approved is Krassimir Karakachanov.

Traditionally, parliamentary performance is at the lowest levels - 23 per cent positive, 68 per cent - negative.

46 percent of all Bulgarian citizens are of the opinion that the government will have a full mandate, whereas 32 percent do not. The most convinced of the four-year mandate of this government are the GERB supporters, while the Socialists dominate the view that they will not succeed.

A little over half of the Bulgarians - 52% - are optimistic about Bulgaria's development, while 39% are in the opposite opinion. There is a clear correlation between optimistic attitudes and age. Optimism in the younger dominates considerably, as the age progresses, the shares gradually fall, and among those over 70, the majority are pessimistic and only a third of them are optimistic.