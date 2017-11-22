Bulgaria will Cooperate with the UK on Defense Strategy

The government approved the draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Defense of Bulgaria and the UK on mutual logistic support, the press service of the Cabinet announced.

The document will replace an analogous memorandum from 2007, expanding its application framework. Compared to previous agreements, other logistics areas are regulated, such as medical support, specific logistics activities in the event of natural disasters, etc. On this basis, it is envisaged to negotiate and conclude separate agreements between the ministries of defense of the two countries for the exchange of material resources, the provision of transport and other specific tasks with a relatively short implementation period.

The signing of the Memorandum creates the necessary conditions for mutual support between military units from the armed forces of both countries in joint participation in NATO military activities, both in their national territories and beyond. This further ensures the implementation of the commitments made by NATO membership and enhances operational capabilities to ensure national security and integration into collective defense.

