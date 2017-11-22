The Governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will Hold their First Joint Meeting

Bulgaria: The Governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will Hold their First Joint Meeting

The governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will hold their first joint meeting, the government's press service has reported. The meeting of the two cabinets will be held tomorrow, November 23, in Strumica, Republic of Macedonia, reports 24chasa. 

It will start with four-way talks between Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev, followed by a plenary session. Nine documents on bilateral cooperation in the fields of foreign policy, investment, energy, defense, tourism, telecommunications, infrastructure and disaster response are expected to be signed. The agreements are part of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, signed on 1 August this year.

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Ministers Tomislav Donchev, Krasimir Karakachanov and Ekaterina Zaharieva, Ministers Valentin Radev, Nikolay Nankov, Neno Dimov, Roumen Porozhanov, Ivaylo Moskovski, Emil Karanikolov, Temenujka Petkova and Nikolina Angelkova will participate in the meeting.

