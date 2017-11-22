60% of American Women have been Subjected to Sexual Harassment

November 22, 2017
Bulgaria: 60% of American Women have been Subjected to Sexual Harassment

60 percent of Americans assure they have been subjected to sexual harassment, according to a poll released 6 weeks after the outbreak of the scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, reports 24chasa. 

According to the Quinnipic University study in Connecticut, 60 per cent of voters say they have been victims of sexual harassment, while 20 per cent of voters are concerned. According to 69 per cent of respondents, sexual harassment is carried out at the workplace, according to 45 per cent - on the street and 43 per cent at parties and other festive events.

Sexual harassment seems to vary depending on political parties and age, according to the survey. 47 percent of those interviewed who claim to have been subjected to sexual harassment are Democrats and 32 percent Republicans. 43-46 per cent of people aged 35-64 say they have been subjected to sexual harassment, whereas 35 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 34 and 36 per cent of respondents over 65 -years old.

sexual harassment
