Kavarna Welcomes Polish Investors in the Spring of 2018

In the spring of next year, Polish investors will visit Kavarna Municipality. This was agreed during the official visit of a delegation headed by the mayor of Kavarna Nina Stavreva and with the participation of municipal councilors from different groups and commissions in the municipal council of Kavarna in the municipality of Stare Babice (Poland), the press center of the Municipality of Kavarna announced.

The three-day visit (November 11-14, 2017) was due to the invitation of Starre Babitze Mayor, Kshishtof Tourek. During the meetings with the mayor and the representatives of the Old Town of Babice, the possibilities for economic cooperation between the two municipalities, the exchange of the cultural and sports calendar were discussed.

Tourism and agriculture - important sectors in both municipalities - were among the main topics of the talks as well as the good practices regarding the use of funds under European projects and programs. The next summer is expected a higher growth of Polish tourists in the region of Kavarna.

In 2016, the mayor of Kavarna Municipality Nina Stavreva and the Mayor of Stare Babice in Poland, signed an agreement on cooperation and support in the field of local self-government, local administration, as well as in the field of culture, sports and other socially significant activities.