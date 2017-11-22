The Municipality of Sofia will Regulate the Quality of the Fuels for Domestic Combustion

Sofia municipality will propose legislative changes to regulate the level of fuel for domestic combustion heating, as there are no such standards at present. This was stated by Lorita Radeva - Chairman of the Commission for Protection of the Environment, Agriculture and Forests of Sofia Municipality in relation to the results of comparative measurement of the ambient air quality in Sofia, which was carried out with mobile stations of the Executive Environment Agency (EEA ) in the period 13-20 November in four metropolitan areas with different types of heating and different road traffic.

In its words, measurements show that domestic combustion is one of the main air pollutants with fine particulate matter. "We once again point to the fact that we are stepping up the control of unregulated combustion of highly polluting materials, such as tire combustion, wires, etc." In connection with this, we are introducing a pilot project to convince citizens that we can also use fuels that are also good for heating but do not pollute the air. It started with the purchase of 30 stoves to be provided to individual users from the region of Novi Iskar. With it on the basis of fuel pellets, we expect to get indicators for good heating of the homes of the citizens without any deterioration of the air indicators, "she pointed out, and specified that one of the actions of Sofia Municipality related to legislative changes is to regulate the level of the fuels available for combustion. "There is no such standard yet, and it is an important initiative for us not to allow people with low social status and energy support to give them fuels with qualities that influence the deterioration of the air," she said from Focus.

Radeva explained that Sofia Municipality also participated in a project for cross-border cooperation. "We will approve a system that, locally, with mobile sensors, will allow to increase the air quality monitoring capabilities not only at the sites where the Environmental Protection Agency's stations are located. It will direct us to the problem areas and work on them respectively. As we have already said, we are ultimately entitled to take measures under the Mechanism of Action of Sofia Municipality under the Early Warning System for Air Pollution. We have developed such a system together with a team of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, and at the moment a working group appointed by an order of the mayor of the Sofia Municipality is currently developing what series of measures to be taken when such air pollution is about to react adequately "she said.