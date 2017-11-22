Prosecution Office: Over 200 Dams in Bulgaria are Dangerous

205 dams in the country are dangerous for the population. More than half of the dams are in a partially defective condition. This indicates a check ordered by the prosecutor's office.

There is no punishment for unfulfilled оrders, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Asya Petrova said. Instead of being fined, new orders have been issued to offenders, she said, quoted by investor.

Nearly 80 lakes are in pre-natal condition. In only 11 cases, the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance (SAMTS) and technical supervision has attempted to penalize offenders. According to the Prosecutor's Office, there is a lack of action by the main controlling authority regarding the safety and technical condition of the dams in the country.

A procedure can be started, which may end with a fine for the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works for not taking action to strengthen the dam.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced today that he received a letter from the Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov on the inspections of the dams, announced dnes.bg.

Borisov asked for the prosecutor's recommendations to be fulfilled as quickly as possible.

