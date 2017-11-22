UK Sets Aside Extra 3 billion Pounds for Brexit Preparations
The British government is setting aside 3 billion pounds ($3.97 billion) for Brexit preparations in addition to funds allocated previously, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday during his budget speech to parliament, reported Reuters.
“We have already invested almost 700 million pounds in Brexit preparations ... and today I am setting aside over the next two years another 3 billion,” he said.
