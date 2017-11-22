These are the Most Polluted Cities in Bulgaria

In three cities in Bulgaria the exceedance of the norm for fine dust particles of the atmospheric air is the most serious. This was stated by Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov.

The cities for which he is talkin about are Vidin, Montana and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

"For the past two years the result of measurements in Sofia is good. We also have good results in other major cities. The lowest result is observed in Vidin, Montana and Gorna Oryahovitsa where the most serious exceedances of the norm for fine dust particles of the atmospheric air have been reported. But we are doing very active work to find concrete measures to solve the problem, "Dimov noted, quoted by Focus.

Within Sofia, exceedance of the fine particulate matter norm was recorded in "Boyana" District.

According to him, an expert workshop was held in Brussels today between experts from the Ministry of Environment and Waters and experts from the Ministries of Energy and the Economy as well as representatives of the Sofia Municipality and several other municipalities.

"A large national conference, also devoted to the air, began on Friday. And in February 2018 there will also be an international conference organized by the Presidency of the EU Council of Bulgaria and the European Commission on the air.

Expert.bg