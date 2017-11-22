These are the Most Polluted Cities in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 22, 2017, Wednesday // 15:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: These are the Most Polluted Cities in Bulgaria pixabay.com

In three cities in Bulgaria the exceedance of the norm for fine dust particles of the atmospheric air is the most serious. This was stated by Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov.

The cities for which he is talkin about are Vidin, Montana and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

"For the past two years the result of measurements in Sofia is good. We also have good results in other major cities. The lowest result is observed in Vidin, Montana and Gorna Oryahovitsa where the most serious exceedances of the norm for fine dust particles of the atmospheric air have been reported. But we are doing very active work to find concrete measures to solve the problem, "Dimov noted, quoted by Focus.

Within Sofia, exceedance of the fine particulate matter norm was recorded in "Boyana" District.

According to him, an expert workshop was held in Brussels today between experts from the Ministry of Environment and Waters and experts from the Ministries of Energy and the Economy as well as representatives of the Sofia Municipality and several other municipalities.

"A large national conference, also devoted to the air, began on Friday. And in February 2018 there will also be an international conference organized by the Presidency of the EU Council of Bulgaria and the European Commission on the air. 

Expert.bg

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Neno Dimov, air pollution, Bulgaria, sofia, Boyana
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria