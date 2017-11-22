Two Children Die in a Fire in a Caravan in the Village of Shuma

Bulgaria: Two Children Die in a Fire in a Caravan in the Village of Shuma

Two children - a 1 year old boy and a two year old girl - died last night (21st of November) in a fire in the caravan in which they lived in the village of Shuma near Godech, West Bulgaria. The children were alone. The parents were nearby, but they did not manage to help. The parents were detained.

Definitely the cause of the fire in the caravan is not a burst of gas bottle. Most likely, the fire started from a solid fuel stove and this may be the cause of the tragic incident. The family are young people, one parent is from Yambol and the other from Plovdiv.

They arrived in the village of Shuma a month ago and moved in to live in the caravan. They were hired by the owner 20-30 cows to look after them. On the night of 21st of November, at 20:30, a fire broke out. At that time both the mother and the father were about 50 meters from the fire. The father tried to get inside, but he could not save the children. The man also has severe burn injuries. The case is being investigated.



Source: The Bulgarian National Television

