42% of Cancer Cases in the United States are due to Unhealthy Lifestyles

Source: Twitter

Nearly every fourth of every ten cases of cancer in the United States (42%) are due to poor lifestyle choices, including smoking, poor nutrition and other avoidable factors. This shows a new study by American scientists, which calculates the contribution of several so-called variable risk factors for the onset of cancer, reports actualno. 

These include smoking, passive smoking, obesity, alcohol consumption, red and processed meat, and inadequate intake of fruit and vegetables, the authors said. Among the other cancer risk factors that can be avoided are the shortage of dietary fiber and calcium, lack of movement, exposure to ultraviolet light as well as human papilloma virus, which can cause cancer of the reproductive organs or tumors in the head and neck area. Scientists have analyzed the prevalence of these known risk factors and the extent to which they increase the risk of cancer. In this way, they have determined what percentage of the disease was caused by them.

Out of a total of 1.57 million cases of cancer in the US in 2014, 42% is due to these risks. At the same time they can be related and roughly the same percentage - 45%, deaths in the country. Scientists here again point out that the greatest risk is smoking, which accounts for 19% of cancer cases and nearly 29% of deaths. Immediately afterwards is being overweight with 7.8% of cases of illness and 6.5% of deaths. Third is alcohol with 5.6% of cases and 4% with the deceased. Fourth, ultraviolet rays with 4.7% of cases of illness and 1.5% of deaths. Lack of movement contributes to 3% of sick and 2.2% of deaths.

Estimates of lung and colon cancer are among the varieties of the disease most affected by lifestyle choices.

