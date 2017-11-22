Norway's Police Downgrade Threat Level

Norway's Police Downgrade Threat Level

Norwegian police said on Wednesday they had lowered the national threat assessment, but still regarded an attack by militants as a possibility, reported Reuters. 

The risk level was lowered to “possible” from “likely”, reversing an April decision to raise the threat assessment following an Oslo bomb scare and an attack in neighboring Sweden, where four people were killed.

