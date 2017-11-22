Norway's Police Downgrade Threat Level
pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Norwegian police said on Wednesday they had lowered the national threat assessment, but still regarded an attack by militants as a possibility, reported Reuters.
The risk level was lowered to “possible” from “likely”, reversing an April decision to raise the threat assessment following an Oslo bomb scare and an attack in neighboring Sweden, where four people were killed.
- » The Collapse of Angela Merkel's Coalition Shows Her Dream of a United Europe is Falling Apart
- » The European Institutions Agreed to Abolish Geo-blocking
- » Amsterdam and Paris will Host Two European Agencies after Brexit
- » Brussels will Propose to Start Negotiations with Macedonia Next Year about Joining the EU
- » The EU Introduces Permanent Checks at its External Borders
- » Today with a Secret Vote, EU Countries Decide Location of Two Euro-agencies after Brexit
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)