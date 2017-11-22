The New chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Officially Took His Office

The new chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court(SAC) Georgi Cholakov officially took his office,  BGNES reported.

The chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court is one of the so-called three major in the judicial system.

He shall be appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic on a proposal of the Supreme Judicial Council plenum for a period of seven years without the right to re-election.

Georgi Cholakov was elected Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) after the Plenum supported his candidacy in October with 20 votes in favor and 4 against. He was elected to the post by the previous SJC panel on September 11 with a large majority of 20 votes against 5 in favor of the other candidate Sonya Yankulova.

At the beginning of October, however, President Rumen Radev returned the proposal for the appointment of Judge Cholakov.

"Today, I am the Chairman of the Court and I do not divide my colleagues to those who supported my candidacy in the procedure and those who expressed a different opinion. We are all judges in the SAC and it is important for me to be together, to be united and to achieve together the goals I have set myself as the head of this instance, "said the new chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Judge Georgi Cholakov.

