In Q3 of 2017, 1 991.8 Thousand Bulgarian Residents Made Tourist Trips

In the third quarter of 2017, 1 991.8 thousand Bulgarian residents1 made tourist trips.

Тhis was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The majority (82.3%) of them travelled only within the country, 14.5% - only abroad and 3.2% - both in the country and abroad. Compared to the same quarter of 2016 the total number of the travelled persons aged 15 and over increased by 31.2%, as the number of the Bulgarian residents travelled only in the country increased by 32.8%, travelled only abroad - by 43.3% while the number of persons travelled both in the country and abroad decreased by 21.6%.

In the third quarter of 2017, most Bulgarians aged 25 - 44 years traveled - 948.6 thousand or 47.7% of all traveled persons. In all age groups predominated the share of the trips in the country, as the highest was this share among the persons aged 25 - 44 years - 83.3% from the travelled in this age group.

The majority of tourist trips of persons aged 15 and over in the country as well as abroad were for ‘holiday and recreation’, pointed out respectively by 67.6% and 78.5% of them.

In the third quarter of 2017, 2 441.0 thousand or 88.9% of the total number of the private tourist trips were registered as an independent. The relative share of the independent travels without booking of the trip in the country was 92.8%, while those abroad - 66.0%.

In the structure of the expenditure by type with highest relative share was the expenditure on food as in domestic trips, as well as in outbound trips - 45.9% and 32.6% respectively.

In the third quarter of 2017 a person aged 15 and over spent on the average for private trip 353.36 BGN in the country and 645.33 BGN for private trip - abroad. At the same time the average expenditure per person for professional trip was 163.88 BGN for domestic trip and 1 086.27 BGN for professional outbound trip.