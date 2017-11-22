UN Published Video of a Soldier Escaping from North Korea (Video)

Source: Twitter

The UN published a video capturing North Korea's soldier. The footage show that the former comrades of the deserter have violated the truce of the Korean Peninsula, writes the German edition of Der Spiegel.

After the Pyongyang soldier escaped to South Korea, the UN Force Command alarms that a North Korean soldier crossed the border and entered the territory of the southern neighbor of the isolated Communist state. In a nearly seven-minute video, one can see how the North Korean soldier moves first on a military jeep to the border on November 13th, then comes off and runs away. He is followed by several North Korean soldiers to the military frontier, even crossing it.

After a few meters the pursuers turn and head back to North Korea. The fugitive North Korean soldier was seriously wounded when crossing south. The footage show how he lands on the ground, and then Seoul's three servicemen come to his aid and pull him out.

Tags: deserter, North Korea, South Korea, cross border
