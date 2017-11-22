Agung Volcano in Bali Threatens to Erupt

Bulgaria: Agung Volcano in Bali Threatens to Erupt Source: Pixabay

Agung's volcano in Bali released ash and smoke, exacerbating fears that it could explode for the first time in more than 50 years. It has been active since August, and more than 140,000 people have been evacuated last month, Darik reported.
 
Nearly 1,600 people died when Agung erupted in 1963, but according to officials, the current activity is not an immediate threat to those who live at his foot.
 
"The level of danger is not increased," the country's disaster agency said. From there, they said that no eruption is currently expected.
 
Indonesia is home to about 130 volcanoes because it is located in the highly seismic area known as the "Pacific Ring of Fire".

