Bulgaria: Air China Suspends Flights to DPRK Source: Pixabay

Air China has suspended flights to the DPRK due to "unideal operation," China's The Paper reported citing the airline's official.

Air China cancelled flights to the DPRK in April, but was soon resumed in May 5, with two flights scheduled a week. According to Air China, that time's suspension was caused by low customer demand, and so is this time.

"I haven't heard of this situation. Even if it's true, the airliners just work out their own operation plans based on the state of operation and the market," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about this move.

