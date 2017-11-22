A US military plane with 11 people on board has crashed into the Philippine Sea, France's press reports.

The incident happened at a time when the machine was going back to Ronald Reagan aircarrier, the US military said.

"A US Navy, with 11 people on board, crew and passengers, crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa," the Fleet said in a statement that it is up to military doctors to assess the state of the the crew of the crashed machine, it is specified that a rescue operation is in progress, but no specific data on the number of victims is provided, the cause of the accident has not yet been clarified.