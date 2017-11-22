A Terrorist Attack in an Iraqi City has taken Dozens of Lives
At least 21 people have died and dozens were injured in a suicide bombing in a city north of the capital Baghdad, a spokesman for Iraq's police told AFP. The attack was car bomb.
There are Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen in Tuz Hurmatu. In mid-October, Iraqi forces took the city from the Kurds in response to a referendum on independence. Police and health services told Reuters that at least 20 people were killed and 40 injured. An assailant suicide bombed a truck with explosives to a busy market for fruits and vegetables.
