A Terrorist Attack in an Iraqi City has taken Dozens of Lives

At least 21 people have died and dozens were injured in a suicide bombing in a city north of the capital Baghdad, a spokesman for Iraq's police told AFP. The attack was car bomb.

There are Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen in Tuz Hurmatu. In mid-October, Iraqi forces took the city from the Kurds in response to a referendum on independence. Police and health services told Reuters that at least 20 people were killed and 40 injured. An assailant suicide bombed a truck with explosives to a busy market for fruits and vegetables.

