New Theory about the Emergence of Life on Earth - Space Dust

World | November 22, 2017, Wednesday // 10:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Theory about the Emergence of Life on Earth - Space Dust Pixabay.com

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh believe that life on Earth may have been carried by streams of cosmic dust, Phys.org reports.

Scientists believe that strong streams of space dust moving at speeds up to 70 kilometers per second can carry microscopic living organisms. In particular, experts argue that space dust, which is constantly bombarding the Earth's atmosphere, can throw away microscopic particles outside the Earth's gravity at an altitude of 150 km or more above the surface and ultimately reach other planets.

Researchers argue that such a situation may exist on other planets as a result of which living organisms may fall from one heavenly body to another. At the same time, experts note that some beings, such as bacteria, plants, balmy (microscopic invertebrates), are able to survive in open space, which only confirms the experts' guesswork. Previously, scientists thought the only "carrier" of living creatures from one planet to another was asteroids.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: theory, emergence, life, Earth, space dust
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria