USD 473,600 for Churchill's Last Painting

The last picture, created by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965), was auctioned for USD 473,600, reports bgnes.

The auction was organized by Sotheby's auction house and held on Tuesday in London. The painting "Lake of Goldfish in Chartwell", created by Churchill in 1962, three years before his death, was estimated at 50-80 thousand pounds ($ 66-105 thousand).

The canvas was donated by his personal assistant, Sergeant Edmund Murray, who helped Sir Winston prepare the tripod and brushes. Since then, the artwork has been in Murray's family.

The British politician starts painting fairly late - 40 years old.

After a few watercolors, he began to work with oil paints. He has painted his entire life, leaving 544 paintings, mostly landscapes and city views. For the canvas there was a fierce bidding among 10 candidates who eventually raised the price seven times compared to its estimated value. The name of the new owner was kept secret.