Putin and Trump Discussed Syria, Iran, the DPRK and Ukraine on the Phone

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation discussing the situation in Syria, Iran, North Korea and Ukraine, the Kremlin said, reports bgnes.

"Putin stressed his willingness to contribute actively to long-term political security in the country, quoting UN Security Council Resolution 2254, in line with the Astana accords and the joint declaration adopted by the Presidents of Russia and the United States on November 11th summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum in Vietnam, "the head of state said, pointing to the need to preserve the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria in order to reached a political agreement on the principles to be developed in the course of internal negotiations.

Putin informed Trump about the main results of the meeting with President Bashar Assad on 20 November. In addition, attention was paid to the upcoming talks in Sochi on 22 November the participation of the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey in which steps are to be taken to further normalize the situation in the Asian country.

In a wider context, the Russian president again voiced support for the creation of a joint counter-terrorism operation with the United States, noting the practical importance of coordination between the security services of both countries. This thesis was backed by the US president. Leaders exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, stressing that it is desirable that the problem be solved by diplomatic means. They looked at the situation in Afghanistan, which is a cause for concern in relation to the spread of terrorist threats. Putin and Trump also spoke about the Iranian nuclear program and the commitment of the Russian side to implement the Joint General Plan to ensure regional stability and counteract the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"Putin pointed to Trump the lack of an alternative to the Minsk Agreement for Ukraine. to address the crisis situation in the south-east of Ukraine, the President of Russia drew attention to the lack of a real alternative to the unconditional implementation of the agreement of 12 February 2015, "the statement said.